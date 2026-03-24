Justin Timberlake hopes DWI footage release puts end to saga

Pop icon Justin Timberlake has finally settled his year-long battle over the release of body cam footage from his DWI arrest. The redacted footage was made public after a settlement with the Sag Harbor Village Police Department (SHVPD) and local officials. An insider told People that Timberlake saw this as "the best alternative" to continuing the fight against its publication.

Privacy concerns Timberlake tried to keep footage sealed The insider added, "He tried to keep it sealed, but when the [option] came up to keep some of it private that seemed to be the best alternative." The source also emphasized Timberlake's commitment to privacy, stating he is "a very private guy when it comes to his personal life." "This whole thing was a shock to his system and to Jessica Biel...But they...have moved on. He hopes this release puts a final nod to all of it."

Incident recap The footage shows him struggling during field sobriety tests Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York, for allegedly running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. The footage shows him telling officers he was just following his friends back home after consuming one martini. He also struggles during field sobriety tests and remarks, "These are, like, hard tests." Officers noted the smell of alcohol and placed him under arrest for DWI.

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