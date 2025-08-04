Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis

Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, noticed something was off and encouraged him to get checked out. After wrapping up his tour, he's now focused on treatment and spending more time with Biel and their two kids.

Timberlake had to postpone shows due to health issues

Before figuring out it was Lyme disease, Timberlake had to postpone shows because of health issues like back pain, bronchitis, laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

By opening up about his condition, he's also raising awareness about how tough Lyme can be in real life.