Tharoor calls SRK 'national treasure,' Khan jokes he won't understand Entertainment Aug 04, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan just picked up his first-ever National Award for Best Actor in Jawan, and the internet loved it.

Politician Shashi Tharoor called him "A National Treasure" on X (formerly Twitter), to which SRK replied with his trademark wit: "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor," joking he wouldn't have understood "magniloquent and sesquipedalian" words.