Tharoor calls SRK 'national treasure,' Khan jokes he won't understand
Shah Rukh Khan just picked up his first-ever National Award for Best Actor in Jawan, and the internet loved it.
Politician Shashi Tharoor called him "A National Treasure" on X (formerly Twitter), to which SRK replied with his trademark wit: "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor," joking he wouldn't have understood "magniloquent and sesquipedalian" words.
SRK's 1st National Award win
Even after decades in Bollywood and tons of other awards, this is Khan's first National Award—a pretty big deal.
His double role in Jawan wowed audiences and critics alike, but honestly, his playful banter with Tharoor might have stolen the spotlight this time.