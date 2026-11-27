'Nobody Wants This' star Justine Lupe announces pregnancy
What's the story
Justine Lupe, the star of Nobody Wants This, has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, artist Tyson Mason. The announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a photo of herself with Mason and their daughter Ellis. The image also featured a turkey painted on Lupe's pregnant belly. "Grateful for all things cookin and fully baked today," she captioned the post.
Family history
Who is Mason? Brief about Lupe's husband
Lupe, 37, and Mason, an artist with film and TV production credits, got married in February 2025.
Their daughter Ellis was born just six months before their wedding.
Although it's unclear how long they had been dating before tying the knot, photos of Mason on Lupe's Instagram account date back to August 2023.
Reportedly, the couple met when Lupe commissioned Mason to draw a portrait of her dog. Soon, they fell in love and were expecting their first kid together.
Work-life balance
When Lupe revealed her pregnancy to Kristen Bell
In September 2024, shortly after giving birth to Ellis, Lupe revealed that she had filmed the first season of Nobody Wants This while she was pregnant.
Most of the cast and crew were unaware of her condition at the time.
During an October 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show with her Nobody Wants This co-stars, Lupe shared that she had told Kristen Bell about her pregnancy.
Parenting journey
The actor on motherhood
After giving birth, Lupe experienced "crazy anxiety," she revealed to Who What Wear in October 2025.
"My body was totally out of control, and my brain didn't understand what was going on," she said.
However, she also shared her joy about parenthood with PEOPLE that month.
"She's a delight, she's so funny. I guess the thing that I enjoy the most is how unabashedly grounded on the earth... she is," Lupe said about her daughter Ellis.