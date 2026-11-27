Lupe, 37, and Mason, an artist with film and TV production credits, got married in February 2025.

Their daughter Ellis was born just six months before their wedding.

Although it's unclear how long they had been dating before tying the knot, photos of Mason on Lupe's Instagram account date back to August 2023.

Reportedly, the couple met when Lupe commissioned Mason to draw a portrait of her dog. Soon, they fell in love and were expecting their first kid together.