Juyal's fierce Meghnath Instagram reveal fuels excitement for 2028 sequel
Entertainment
Raghav Juyal's take on Meghnath, Ravana's eldest son, has quickly become a highlight for fans, even with his short screen time in Part 1.
His fierce new look on Instagram has only added to the buzz, and now everyone's looking forward to seeing more of him when the sequel drops in 2028.
Deol confirmed as Hanuman clip released
The sequel is bringing even more excitement with Sunny Deol stepping in as Lord Hanuman. His clip just dropped alongside the Hanuman Chalisa video.
With stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Yash joining the cast, plus music from AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, expectations are sky-high for this fresh spin on a classic story.