'There's power in silence': Jyotika on her role in 'System'

Jyotika, known for her nuanced performances, will be seen as Sarika Rawat in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film System . The character is a sharp and street-smart courtroom stenographer who hides an emotional storm beneath her calm exterior. Speaking about the role to Bollywood Hungama, Jyotika said she was drawn to it because of its complexity and the challenge of conveying emotion through silence.

Role preparation 'Silence speaks through the eyes' Jyotika said, "I think there's a power in silence and composure. There's an inner depth, and I consider myself very lucky that I'm attracting these kinds of roles." "It's always easier to perform when you have dialogues and words, but silence speaks through the eyes." "And I feel it's the highest form of art for an actor to emote through silence."

Character exploration 'I'm portraying a person whom you really cannot penetrate' Further elaborating on her character, Jyotika said, "When you see the film throughout, in the long run, I'm portraying a person whom you really cannot penetrate through the superficial level." "So I feel that in the entire three hours of watching the film, if I'm able to convince people that there's something, some turmoil going on within me without expressing it with words, I consider it the performance has won its purpose rather."

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