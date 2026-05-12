Justice comes at a cost in Sonakshi, Jyotika's 'System' trailer
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Prime Video film System was released on Tuesday. The original movie stars Sonakshi Sinha as an ambitious public prosecutor, Neha, and Ashutosh Gowariker as her father, a renowned lawyer, Ravi Rajvansh. The story revolves around class privilege, power dynamics, and justice. It also stars Jyotika as Sarika, a courtroom stenographer from a less privileged background who teams up with Neha to seek true justice.
Trailer highlights
Is justice ever impartial?
The over two-minute-long trailer introduces us to Neha, who makes a deal with her father to win 10 consecutive cases in order to earn a partnership in his firm. The promo also shows both female leads discussing their personal lives and how these experiences affect their professional lives. The drama escalates when Neha confronts her father directly in the courtroom, questioning whether justice is truly impartial or influenced by hierarchy and privilege.
Show details
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, System is produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga. The film is written by Harman, Arun Sukumar, Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghidial. Dialogues are penned by Akshat Ghildial. The movie will premiere on May 22.