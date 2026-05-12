Justice comes at a cost in Sonakshi, Jyotika's 'System' trailer 

Trailer highlights

Is justice ever impartial?

The over two-minute-long trailer introduces us to Neha, who makes a deal with her father to win 10 consecutive cases in order to earn a partnership in his firm. The promo also shows both female leads discussing their personal lives and how these experiences affect their professional lives. The drama escalates when Neha confronts her father directly in the courtroom, questioning whether justice is truly impartial or influenced by hierarchy and privilege.