'System': Jyotika says working with Ashwiny Iyer was 'extremely comfortable'

Actor Jyotika, who will be seen in the upcoming streaming movie System , has spoken about her experience working with director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari . Speaking to IANS during a promotional event in Mumbai, she said there was a "great level of comfort" while working with Tiwari. "And I will definitely say, it's more comfortable working with a female director, very proudly and boldly."

Director's approach This is how Tiwari impressed Jyotika The actor further added that they (Jyotika and co-star Sonakshi Sinha) could share a lot with Tiwari, who understood how they wanted to be seen on screen. "There are some scenes in the film where she could have gone overboard if she wanted for a commercial reason." "But she showed both of us with extreme dignity." "And that...made us so comfortable with her. So all these things together, I think it was extremely comfortable working with a female director."

Role preparation Jyotika on her stenographer character in 'System' Jyotika also spoke about her character as a stenographer in System. She revealed that many of her scenes were shot without the laptop screen in the frame, which allowed her to focus more on performing rather than typing. "Most of the time, what you see is not what is done. Sometimes the keyboard was not in frame, so my focus was more on performing, and the typing was not the most important thing then."

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