'K-Pop: Demon Hunters' is now Netflix's most-watched animated film

'K-Pop: Demon Hunters's—cast and crew details

The film features Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo as the girl group Huntr/x, with Ahn Hyo-seop and Yunjin Kim joining the voice cast.

The creative team includes directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans plus writers Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan.

Its original soundtrack, packed with hits by Danny Chung and Jenna Andrews, has even topped Billboard charts—no wonder people are calling it the "pop culture event of the summer."