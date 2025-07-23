'Go f yourself': Colbert takes shot at Trump on final episode Entertainment Jul 23, 2025

Stephen Colbert's run as host of The Late Show is coming to an end, with CBS canceling the top-rated show for "financial reasons."

On his final episode, Colbert didn't hold back—he took a shot at Donald Trump ("Go f*** yourself"), called out cancel culture, and joked that he's now a "martyr" of it all.

He also questioned CBS's logic: "How could it be a purely financial decision if The Late Show is number one in ratings? It's confusing."