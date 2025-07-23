'Go f yourself': Colbert takes shot at Trump on final episode
Stephen Colbert's run as host of The Late Show is coming to an end, with CBS canceling the top-rated show for "financial reasons."
On his final episode, Colbert didn't hold back—he took a shot at Donald Trump ("Go f*** yourself"), called out cancel culture, and joked that he's now a "martyr" of it all.
He also questioned CBS's logic: "How could it be a purely financial decision if The Late Show is number one in ratings? It's confusing."
Colbert mocks Paramount's settlement with Trump
Colbert has never shied away from political satire, especially when it comes to Trump.
The timing of the cancelation has people talking, since Paramount is aiming to finalize a merger with Skydance Media—whose boss is a Trump ally.
Colbert even mocked Paramount's recent $16 million settlement with Trump as a "big fat bribe."
Trump fired back by criticizing Colbert and hinting other late-night hosts could be next.