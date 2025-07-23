Next Article
Pedro Pascal's 'Freaky Tales' heads to streaming on August 8
Pedro Pascal's new movie, Freaky Tales, is landing on HBO Max in the US on August 8, with an HBO TV premiere on Sunday, August 9.
Set in Oakland back in 1987, the film weaves together stories from a wild cast of characters—including an NBA player and a crooked cop—under directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.
More about the cast and crew
After debuting at Sundance and hitting theaters in April last year, Freaky Tales brings together stars like Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani, and Tom Hanks.
If you're a Pascal fan, he's staying busy—he just played Reed Richards (aka Mister Fantastic) in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (out July 25), and he'll show up next in Avengers: Doomsday.
