Pedro Pascal's 'Freaky Tales' heads to streaming on August 8

Pedro Pascal's new movie, Freaky Tales, is landing on HBO Max in the US on August 8, with an HBO TV premiere on Sunday, August 9.

Set in Oakland back in 1987, the film weaves together stories from a wild cast of characters—including an NBA player and a crooked cop—under directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.