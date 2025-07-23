Salman Khan to earn ₹8-10 crore per episode this season
Salman Khan is back to host Bigg Boss 19, and he's earning a cool ₹8-10 crore per episode this season.
The show kicks off August 30 on Jio Hotstar, with Salman hosting the first three months before handing over to other celebs.
A political theme, smaller budget, and more guest hosts
Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up—a political theme, a smaller budget, and multiple guest hosts like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor will step in after Salman.
Plus, it's going digital-first on Jio Hotstar before hitting TV.
Total payout around ₹120-150 crore
Salman's total payout is around ₹120-150 crore since he'll be hosting for a shorter stint.
The format is changing too: expect the Secret Room to return and fans will help decide nominations.
Salman made ₹96 crore for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'
Salman made ₹96 crore for Bigg Boss OTT 2 and an eye-popping ₹200-250 crore for TV seasons 17 and 18.
This year's lower—but still massive—fee reflects his reduced screen time and the addition of other hosts.