Salman Khan to earn ₹8-10 crore per episode this season

Salman Khan is back to host Bigg Boss 19, and he's earning a cool ₹8-10 crore per episode this season. The show kicks off August 30 on Jio Hotstar, with Salman hosting the first three months before handing over to other celebs.

A political theme, smaller budget, and more guest hosts Bigg Boss 19 is shaking things up—a political theme, a smaller budget, and multiple guest hosts like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor will step in after Salman.

Plus, it's going digital-first on Jio Hotstar before hitting TV.

Total payout around ₹120-150 crore Salman's total payout is around ₹120-150 crore since he'll be hosting for a shorter stint.

The format is changing too: expect the Secret Room to return and fans will help decide nominations.