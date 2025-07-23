Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' scores record ₹53 crore streaming deal

'Kingdom' is Deverakonda's most ambitious film to date

With a budget close to ₹130 crore, Kingdom is Deverakonda's most ambitious film so far.

He teams up with Bhagyashree Bose for the first time, and Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack already has three chart-topping songs.

Despite some recent flops at the box office, Netflix clearly believes in Kingdom—expect it to stream within a month after its big-screen debut.