Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' scores record ₹53 crore streaming deal
Vijay Deverakonda's new film, Kingdom, just scored a record ₹53 crore streaming deal with Netflix—even before its theatrical release on July 31, 2025.
Directed by Gautham Tinnanuri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, the movie will hit theaters in two parts, with the sequel depending on how fans react to Part 1.
'Kingdom' is Deverakonda's most ambitious film to date
With a budget close to ₹130 crore, Kingdom is Deverakonda's most ambitious film so far.
He teams up with Bhagyashree Bose for the first time, and Anirudh Ravichander's soundtrack already has three chart-topping songs.
Despite some recent flops at the box office, Netflix clearly believes in Kingdom—expect it to stream within a month after its big-screen debut.