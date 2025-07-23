Next Article
'Dhadak 2'—Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri's 'Preet Re' celebrates young love
Dhadak 2 just released its second song, Preet Re, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.
The track is all about the rush of young love, and to get fans excited, Chaturvedi even posted a dance video with friends on social media.
Watch the video of Siddhant dancing with friends
With music by Darshan Raval, Rochak Kohli, and Jonita, Preet Re sets the mood for Dhadak 2's story of college romance facing real-world challenges like caste and society.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 hits theaters August 1, 2025.
