'Kaattaan' trailer: Vijay Sethupathi's web series promises plenty of intrigue

More about the show and its cast

The story follows Muthu, whose life took some unexpected turns: he was a watch mechanic in 1997, an elephant trainer in 2005, and a bodyguard in 2013.

Alongside Sethupathi, you'll see Milind Soman (who said he was thrilled to work with Sethupathi), Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, and VJ Paaru.

With music by Rajesh Murugesan and visuals from Madhu Neelakandan, Kaattaan promises plenty of intrigue wrapped up in Manikandan's signature style.