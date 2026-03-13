'Kaattaan' trailer: Vijay Sethupathi's web series promises plenty of intrigue
JioHotstar just dropped the trailer for Kaattaan, a new Tamil web series starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by M Manikandan and B Ajith Kumar (of Kaaka Muttai fame).
The show kicks off with a wild twist: a severed head is found right as a sleepy police station faces closure.
You can catch the series from March 27.
More about the show and its cast
The story follows Muthu, whose life took some unexpected turns: he was a watch mechanic in 1997, an elephant trainer in 2005, and a bodyguard in 2013.
Alongside Sethupathi, you'll see Milind Soman (who said he was thrilled to work with Sethupathi), Sudev Nair, Vadivel Murugan, and VJ Paaru.
With music by Rajesh Murugesan and visuals from Madhu Neelakandan, Kaattaan promises plenty of intrigue wrapped up in Manikandan's signature style.