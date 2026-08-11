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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan's kickboxing biopic reaches its final leg
Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan's kickboxing biopic reaches its final leg
Kartik Aaryan is busy with his untitled next

Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan's kickboxing biopic reaches its final leg

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 11, 2026
10:18 am
What's the story

Kartik Aaryan, who recently won a National Film Award for his performance in Chandu Champion, is reuniting with director Kabir Khan for another sports drama. The actor will play a coach in the upcoming biopic of kickboxer Tajamul Islam. The final schedule of the film began on Tuesday at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office in Mumbai﻿, reported Mid-Day.

Production update

More about the film and its shoot

The BMC office is one of the initial locations for the shoot, with plans to move to Saki Naka for a more extensive schedule.

A source told Mid-Day, "Kartik joins mid-week; he will shoot throughout the month till early September."

The film is reportedly being designed as a biographical drama about Islam's journey to becoming a two-time world kickboxing champion.

Career trajectory

Aaryan's upcoming projects

After wrapping up the biopic, Aaryan is expected to start shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in October.

His last film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, received mixed reviews but managed to earn ₹49.5 crore worldwide.

The actor also has a romantic musical with Anurag Basu and Sreeleela slated for release later this year.

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