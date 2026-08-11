Kabir Khan, Kartik Aaryan's kickboxing biopic reaches its final leg
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan, who recently won a National Film Award for his performance in Chandu Champion, is reuniting with director Kabir Khan for another sports drama. The actor will play a coach in the upcoming biopic of kickboxer Tajamul Islam. The final schedule of the film began on Tuesday at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office in Mumbai, reported Mid-Day.
Production update
More about the film and its shoot
The BMC office is one of the initial locations for the shoot, with plans to move to Saki Naka for a more extensive schedule.
A source told Mid-Day, "Kartik joins mid-week; he will shoot throughout the month till early September."
The film is reportedly being designed as a biographical drama about Islam's journey to becoming a two-time world kickboxing champion.
Career trajectory
Aaryan's upcoming projects
After wrapping up the biopic, Aaryan is expected to start shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 in October.
His last film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, received mixed reviews but managed to earn ₹49.5 crore worldwide.
The actor also has a romantic musical with Anurag Basu and Sreeleela slated for release later this year.