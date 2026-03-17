Kabir Khan's film on kickboxing champ Tajamul Islam starts shooting

Shooting schedule

Aaryan will soon join the shoot

An insider told the outlet, "The early scenes are about grounding the story in everyday details." "Kartik will join by the weekend. He has been training in kickboxing for the role." The Mumbai schedule will last for around two weeks before moving to Kashmir for an extended shoot. The insider added, "A significant portion of the film unfolds in the Valley, considering Tajamul Islam, the inspiration behind the movie, is from there." Khan has done a detailed recce in Kashmir.