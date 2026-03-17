Kabir Khan's film on kickboxing champ Tajamul Islam starts shooting
What's the story
Filmmaker Kabir Khan has begun filming his next, an untitled sports drama inspired by Kashmiri kickboxing sensation Tajamul Islam, reported Mid-Day. The movie will reunite him with Kartik Aaryan, who is set to play the role of Islam's coach. The first day of shooting took place at a restaurant in Parel on Monday, March 16, with around 70 junior artists participating in the scene.
Shooting schedule
Aaryan will soon join the shoot
An insider told the outlet, "The early scenes are about grounding the story in everyday details." "Kartik will join by the weekend. He has been training in kickboxing for the role." The Mumbai schedule will last for around two weeks before moving to Kashmir for an extended shoot. The insider added, "A significant portion of the film unfolds in the Valley, considering Tajamul Islam, the inspiration behind the movie, is from there." Khan has done a detailed recce in Kashmir.
About Islam
Who is Islam?
Islam is India's first and youngest two-time world kickboxing champion. She won gold in the Under-8 category at the World Kickboxing Championship in 2016, at the age of seven, and repeated the feat in the Under-14 category in 2021. Highlighting the lack of sports facilities in Kashmir, she went on to open her own training academy in Bandipora in 2019. Meanwhile, Khan has previously directed two other real-life sports dramas, 83 and Chandu Champion.