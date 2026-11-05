Kai Trump says she and Jake Weinberg are just friends
Entertainment
Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter and a freshman member of the University of Miami women's golf team, says she and football kicker Jake Weinberg are "just friends," despite buzz after they were spotted at the same Palm Beach restaurant.
Her representative confirmed to TMZ that it was just a coincidence, not a date.
Kai Trump recovering after wrist surgery
Both Kai and Jake are busy with classes and their teams at the University of Miami.
Kai has talked about how dating is "awkward" under Secret Service protection but stays focused on golf, even after wrist surgery this October.
She's grateful for the support from her family, coaches, and teammates as she recovers.