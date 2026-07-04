Kajal Aggarwal endorses Deepika's 8-hour work shift demand
What's the story
Actor Kajal Aggarwal has publicly supported Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift in the film industry. In a recent interview with Zoom, Aggarwal revealed that she has similar clauses in her contracts after becoming a mother. "I also have clauses written in my contract now where I specify my working hours and say that I don't work on Sundays," she said.
Work-life balance
'I can't work around the clock...'
Aggarwal, who has a son with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, said she can't work nonstop as she used to before. "I can't work around the clock like I used to," she added. She also revealed that she and Kitchlu plan their schedules so that their son is never unattended. She added that she makes her son understand that although she goes to work, she always returns to him.
Industry changes
'I completely stand by her...'
Aggarwal also defended Padukone, saying, "Oh, I completely stand by her. I completely understand what she's saying." "It's all about priorities, and you work so hard to eventually be in a position of choice...It happens in the corporate world. It happens all over. Why not in the film industry as well?" She further added that the film industry has become more corporatized, with corporate funding and productions being the norm.
Industry dynamics
Has the industry been supportive of new mothers?
When asked if the film industry has been supportive of new mothers, Aggarwal admitted, "They definitely haven't been the best to new moms and to moms who are trying to balance it all out for themselves." However, she also acknowledged, "But things are changing now, and I am pretty clear about the kind of films that I want to do and don't want to do."
Industry reaction
Padukone's 8-hour work shift demand sparked debate
Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift after becoming a mother sparked a major debate in the industry. The actor reportedly walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel when the makers couldn't meet her requirements. Reacting to the controversy, Padukone later told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.