Kakar has large abdominal tumor removed after routine gallbladder checkup
Dipika Kakar went in for a regular check-up because of gallbladder pain, but things took a surprising turn.
Her C-reactive protein (CRP) test, meant to spot inflammation, showed slightly higher levels, prompting doctors to dig deeper.
Scans then revealed a large abdominal tumor, which was removed along with some surrounding tissue.
Her story is a reminder that sometimes, big health issues can show up when you least expect them.
CRP not diagnostic for cancer
CRP tests look for signs of inflammation in your blood and can signal infections or autoimmune problems, not just cancer.
As Dr. Amit Upadhyay puts it, "CRP cannot be used on its own to diagnose or rule out cancer."
He also points out that abdominal tumors can grow quietly without obvious symptoms, so early warning signs are often missed until things get serious.