Kakar's comeback in 'Mehndi Se Likhde Mera Naam' with Ibrahim
Entertainment
Dipika Kakar is making her comeback with the music video Mehndi Se Likhde Mera Naam, teaming up with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim.
After some time away due to health issues, she admitted feeling nervous about facing the camera again.
Ibrahim's encouragement eased Kakar's nerves
Kakar credits Shoaib's encouragement for helping her push past her nerves.
She shared that she was initially extremely nervous about the song, but Shoaib's words of encouragement and unwavering support helped her get over her initial hesitation.
Their partnership on this project highlights how personal support can spark new beginnings, both on- and off-screen.