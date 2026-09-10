'Kala Hiran' not ready for release due to CBFC delay
What's the story
Amit Jani, the producer of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy, has told the Delhi High Court that the movie is not ready for release. The statement was made during a hearing on actor Salman Khan's petition seeking a stay on the film's release. Jani's counsel said that even an OTT release is not possible as its content has not yet been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Legal arguments
Film infringes actor's right to fair trial: Petition
Khan's petition, represented by senior advocate Ravi Prakash, argues that the film infringes his fundamental right to a fair trial.
The suit states that Jani has publicly admitted several times that the film is based on him and the blackbuck incident in October 1998.
It also claims that the teasers and promotional material imply Khan is guilty of offenses still under judicial consideration.
Allegations
Next hearing in this matter on September 30
The suit further claims that the film stages a "dramatized trial" when Khan has been acquitted in three of the four cases related to the incident.
It argues that this infringes his right to a fair trial as he has pending appeals and special leave petitions before the Rajasthan High Court and Supreme Court.
The next hearing in this matter will be held on September 30.