'Propaganda against...': Actor on quitting 'Kala Hiran' over ethical concerns

Legal proceedings

Khan moves court against 'Kala Hiran'

The film has been mired in controversy since its announcement, with Khan seeking a court order to stop its filming and promotion. The Delhi High Court had deferred the hearing on his plea, which alleges that the film infringes on his personality and publicity rights. The next hearing is on July 1. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing legal battle, the filmmaker, Amit Jani, has claimed that he has received death threats. He has filed an FIR in connection with the matter.