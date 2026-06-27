'Propaganda against...': Actor on quitting 'Kala Hiran' over ethical concerns
What's the story
Actor Sonu Mishra, who was initially set to play Salman Khan in the controversial film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, recently quit the project. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said he left due to creative differences and ethical concerns. "When I realized that the film had been made to tarnish the name of a superstar and the reputation of Rajasthan's culture, my ethics didn't allow me to be a part of the propaganda against a senior actor."
Script issues
Mishra says filmmakers didn't share script with him
Mishra also revealed that the filmmakers had not shared the film's script with him. He said, "There is no question of receiving any threat from the Bishnoi community. It is my own community." "I believe films should be made on the various efforts made by the community toward society's welfare. I would have happily done it."
Legal proceedings
Khan moves court against 'Kala Hiran'
The film has been mired in controversy since its announcement, with Khan seeking a court order to stop its filming and promotion. The Delhi High Court had deferred the hearing on his plea, which alleges that the film infringes on his personality and publicity rights. The next hearing is on July 1. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing legal battle, the filmmaker, Amit Jani, has claimed that he has received death threats. He has filed an FIR in connection with the matter.