'Kalki 2898 AD 2': Prabhas, Amitabh, Kamal to return

Meanwhile, the production team is busy with pre-production work

Director Nag Ashwin is back at the helm, juggling actor schedules and prepping big VFX plans.

Producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt say they're even more excited this time, with Swapna Dutt saying the team had learned a lot from the first film.

With the script ready but no release year confirmed, expect even more of that mythology-meets-futurism vibe that made Kalki a major box-office success.

Stay tuned for casting updates and timeline reveals!