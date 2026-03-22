'Kalki 2898 AD 2': Prabhas, Amitabh, Kamal to return
The much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD kicks off filming in Hyderabad this February.
Prabhas is expected to begin work on the sequel and may divide his time between it and Spirit, while Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will reprise their roles.
However, Deepika Padukone is stepping away from the project; reports give differing reasons, including creative differences and a mutual decision to part ways.
Meanwhile, the production team is busy with pre-production work
Director Nag Ashwin is back at the helm, juggling actor schedules and prepping big VFX plans.
Producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt say they're even more excited this time, with Swapna Dutt saying the team had learned a lot from the first film.
With the script ready but no release year confirmed, expect even more of that mythology-meets-futurism vibe that made Kalki a major box-office success.
Stay tuned for casting updates and timeline reveals!