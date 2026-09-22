'Kalki 2898 AD Part 2' filming 30% complete, Bachchan posts
Entertainment
Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 is already creating buzz, with filming 30% complete and news of a pan-Indian actor making a cameo.
Amitabh Bachchan shared glimpses from the sets of Kalki 2 on his blog after meeting Kamal Haasan on set, and it appears that they might finally share screen space in the sequel.
Pallavi rumored to replace Padukone
The story picks up in the dystopian world of 2898 AD, ruled by Supreme Yaskin. Prabhas returns as lead, joined by Bachchan and Haasan.
This time, the focus is on SUM-80, Sumathi, and an unborn child seen as humanity's hope.
Deepika Padukone won't be back, but Sai Pallavi is rumored to step into her role.