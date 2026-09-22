'Kalki 2898 AD Part 2' filming 30% complete, Bachchan posts

The story picks up in the dystopian world of 2898 AD, ruled by Supreme Yaskin. Prabhas returns as lead, joined by Bachchan and Haasan.

This time, the focus is on SUM-80, Sumathi, and an unborn child seen as humanity's hope.

Deepika Padukone won't be back, but Sai Pallavi is rumored to step into her role.