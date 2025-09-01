Next Article
'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel to begin filming in December
Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD will start filming in December 2025.
The original film, which hit theaters in June 2024, became one of India's biggest blockbusters, earning over ₹1,000cr worldwide.
The wait for the sequel is mostly due to its massive scale and the busy schedules of stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.
What to expect from 'Kalki 2'
Kalki 2 will put Prabhas's character in the spotlight alongside Karna and Ashwatthama—a shift from the first movie's focus on Padukone and Bachchan.
With familiar faces returning behind the scenes, fans can expect another big leap for this futuristic mythological universe.