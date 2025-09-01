'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel to begin filming in December Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD will start filming in December 2025.

The original film, which hit theaters in June 2024, became one of India's biggest blockbusters, earning over ₹1,000cr worldwide.

The wait for the sequel is mostly due to its massive scale and the busy schedules of stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.