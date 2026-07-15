Kalki Koechlin gushes about 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' cast

Koechlin said, "We were shooting in Spain. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were already personalities and celebrities."

"If we were shooting in Mumbai or any part of India, we'd be surrounded by security. They would have to hide in their vanity vans."

"However, they were just hanging out with us on the cobbled streets of Spain. It was summertime, so we were often in cafes with tables out in the open."