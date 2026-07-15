Kalki Koechlin gushes about 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' cast
What's the story
Kalki Koechlin recently opened up about her experience filming Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) in Spain. The film, which also starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif, was released 15 years ago. In an interview with Variety India, Koechlin reminisced about the relaxed atmosphere on set and how it helped them bond as a team.
Shooting experience
'They were just hanging out with us on...'
Koechlin said, "We were shooting in Spain. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were already personalities and celebrities."
"If we were shooting in Mumbai or any part of India, we'd be surrounded by security. They would have to hide in their vanity vans."
"However, they were just hanging out with us on the cobbled streets of Spain. It was summertime, so we were often in cafes with tables out in the open."
Director's influence
'She always finds a way to add bits of humor...'
Koechlin also praised director Zoya Akhtar for her ability to balance humor with other emotions.
She said, "It is great to have humor and seriousness in the same film. Zoya Akhtar was good at incorporating both in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."
"She always finds a way to add bits of humor in serious scenes."
Character prep
'She is a snob, but she is also funny'
Before filming, Akhtar told Koechlin that her character had to be funny despite her flaws.
"She always told me that she needed my character to be funny. Natasha has problems. She is a snob, but she is also funny."
Fans have often asked for a sequel to the movie, but are there any such plans?
Koechlin said, "I'd be happy to be employed. But there would have to be different scenarios for us because we've grown older."