Kalpathi calls Krishnan her favorite person and avoids film collaborations
Entertainment
AGS Entertainment CEO Archana Kalpathi recently shared how her friendship with Trisha Krishnan goes way back to their school and college days.
She described Trisha as her "favorite person" and said they're both pretty chill together.
To keep things personal, they've made a conscious choice not to work together on movies.
Kalpathi praises Krishnan's longevity, cites 'Karuppu'
Kalpathi also gave a shout-out to Trisha's impressive career, mentioning how she's stayed relevant for over 20 years and has starred in top films alongside big names like Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya.
According to Kalpathi, "If you look at every top-grossing movie of every star, she'll be in that movie," pointing out Trisha's consistent impact, including her standout role in the 2026 hit Karuppu.