Kalra wins 'Lock Upp 2' defeating Joshi and Shinde
Shreya Kalra, who first caught everyone's eye as a TikTok creator, just won Lock Upp 2.
She outplayed big names like Shivangi Joshi and Shilpa Shinde with her bold moves and smart strategy.
The Indore native really made her mark in the reality TV world.
Kalra moved from TikTok to YouTube
Shreya's journey started with dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok back in 2018.
After the app was banned, she switched gears to Instagram and YouTube, joined MTV Roadies Revolution as a wild card, hosted digital shows, and even launched her own podcast.
Kalra revealed Chamola's bisexuality on show
Lock Upp 2 wasn't all smooth sailing. Shreya sparked controversy by revealing Akanksha Chamola's bisexuality on the show, and was brutally trolled later.
Still, she built strong bonds inside the house; Shilpa Shinde was seen in tears when Shreya was announced as the winner.