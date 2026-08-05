Kalra wins 'Lock Upp' Season 2 finale over Joshi, Yadav
Shreya Kalra just took home the Lock Upp Season two trophy, coming out on top over Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Yadav in a lively grand finale.
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the finale also saw Shilpa Shinde and Ram Kapoor in the top five, with some fun performances from eliminated contestants to keep things upbeat.
'Lock Upp' jury questions finalists
Before announcing the winner, a celebrity jury (Prince Narula, Nyra Banerjee, and Shiv Thakare) put the finalists through some questions. Prince even pointed out how Shreya went from being seen as a "villain" to winning it all.
Since dropping on Netflix on June 27, Lock Upp Season two has kept viewers hooked with its mix of alliances, betrayals, emotional moments, and a cast including Harshad Chopda and Riyaz Ali.
After weeks of drama (and plenty of confessions), fans got their well-deserved winner in Shreya Kalra.