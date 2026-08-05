Kalra wins 'Lock Upp' Season 2 finale over Joshi, Yadav

Before announcing the winner, a celebrity jury (Prince Narula, Nyra Banerjee, and Shiv Thakare) put the finalists through some questions. Prince even pointed out how Shreya went from being seen as a "villain" to winning it all.

Since dropping on Netflix on June 27, Lock Upp Season two has kept viewers hooked with its mix of alliances, betrayals, emotional moments, and a cast including Harshad Chopda and Riyaz Ali.

After weeks of drama (and plenty of confessions), fans got their well-deserved winner in Shreya Kalra.