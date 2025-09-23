Kalyani Priyadarshan denies 'orphanage in Vietnam' rumor Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Kalyani Priyadarshan has cleared the air about a viral rumor claiming her parents sent her and her brother to an orphanage in Vietnam to teach them life lessons.

The story started from a post on X (formerly Twitter), but Kalyani quickly responded, "I've never said this and it never happened."

The original post was deleted soon after.