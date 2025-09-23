Next Article
Kalyani Priyadarshan denies 'orphanage in Vietnam' rumor
Entertainment
Kalyani Priyadarshan has cleared the air about a viral rumor claiming her parents sent her and her brother to an orphanage in Vietnam to teach them life lessons.
The story started from a post on X (formerly Twitter), but Kalyani quickly responded, "I've never said this and it never happened."
The original post was deleted soon after.
Meanwhile, Kalyani's film 'Lokah' crosses ₹200cr mark
On a brighter note, Kalyani's latest film Lokah just crossed ₹200 crore at the box office.
She thanked fans for their support and credited the movie's success to strong teamwork with director Dominic Arun, plus standout work from cinematographer Nimish Ravi and composer Jakes Bejoy.