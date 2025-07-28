Kalyani Priyadarshan is India's 1st female superhero in 'Lokah'

'Lokah' has a reported budget of ₹150Cr

Directed by Dominic Arun, "Lokah" features Naslen, Chandu Salim Kumar, Arun Kurian, and Shanti Balachandran alongside Kalyani.

The plot is still under wraps but teases a futuristic world with intense conflicts.

With music by Jakes Bejoy and action choreography from Yannick Ben, the film has a bigger budget than most Malayalam movies.

There's already buzz about possible cameos from Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas—and if it does well at the box office, sequels could be on the way.