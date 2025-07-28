Anti-Tesla protestors have found new target to hurt Elon Musk

'Tesla Takedown' protesters in the US have found a new target: the recently opened Tesla Diner in Los Angeles. The diner is located at a Supercharger venue and was inaugurated on July 21. For months, these protesters have been demonstrating outside Tesla showrooms over Elon Musk 's involvement in cutting US government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Venue Tesla Diner draws huge crowds The recent opening of the 24-hour Tesla Diner in Hollywood has become a new protest hotspot. Joel Lava, a key figure behind the 'Tesla Takedown' protests and now leading demonstrations at this diner, thinks the protests could continue all summer long. As for the diner, which Musk described as an "old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant" in 2018, is drawing huge crowds. Customers there are being served burgers in boxes designed like Cybertrucks.

Sentiments What do protestors say? Lava said as many as 75 protesters joined the diner protest on Saturday. He claimed the protesters started planning demonstrations for the weekend after the diner's surprise opening on last Monday. The main message of these protests is "Tesla funds fascism," and that Musk has "destroyed our government agencies and people's jobs."