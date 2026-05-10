'Feels special': Kalyani Priyadarshan to make Cannes debut this year

Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 14. Speaking about her excitement, she told IANS, "Cannes has always been such an iconic celebration of cinema, so being there this year feels very special." "I'm grateful for all the love 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra' has received, and it definitely makes this moment even more memorable for me."

Global recognition On Indian cinema's global recognition Priyadarshan also spoke about how Indian cinema has become popular worldwide. She said, "I think Indian cinema is being recognized globally in such an exciting way right now, especially with newer voices and stories finding their space." "It's lovely to be part of that larger movement and experience a platform like Cannes at this stage of my journey."

Festival preparations On her preparations for the festival When asked about her preparations for the festival, Priyadarshan said, "I just want to enjoy the whole experience and go with the flow without putting too much pressure on myself." She also shared her excitement about her outfit for Cannes, saying they are still finalizing a few things, but she is "really looking forward to it."

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