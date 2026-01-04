'Pralay': 'Lokah' actor Kalyani to make Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer?

Priyadarshan is reportedly preparing for a role that requires both emotional depth and intense action. The film is set to go on floors in April 2026. The actor was recently seen in the successful fantasy thriller Lokah Chapter One Chandra, which contributed to her nationwide popularity. An official confirmation about her role is still awaited.

Production milestone

Singh's production debut with 'Pralay'

Pralay will also mark Singh's debut as a producer. According to journalist Rahul Raut, Singh will co-produce the film under his banner, Maa Kasam Films. The film will be directed by Jai Mehta (Lootere). Pralay is being co-produced by True Story Films, led by Hansal Mehta, in association with Applause Entertainment. Mid-Day previously reported that the film will explore the protagonist's struggle for survival in a dystopian world, using the zombie genre as a metaphor for societal and moral decay.