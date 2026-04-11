Kalyani Priyadarshan is in talks for Madhubala biopic

Not Sara Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan approached for Madhubala biopic?

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:03 pm Apr 11, 202601:03 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated biopic of legendary Bollywood actor Madhubala might be led by Kalyani Priyadarshan (Lokah), according to Zoom. The movie is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen and will go on floors later this year. Notably, it was previously reported that the makers were eyeing Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun for the film.