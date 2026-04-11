Not Sara Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshan approached for Madhubala biopic?
What's the story
The much-anticipated biopic of legendary Bollywood actor Madhubala might be led by Kalyani Priyadarshan (Lokah), according to Zoom. The movie is being directed by Jasmeet K Reen and will go on floors later this year. Notably, it was previously reported that the makers were eyeing Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun for the film.
Source insight
Makers are 'extremely keen' on Priyadarshan
An independent industry source revealed, "Envisioned as a mega-scale tribute to one of Indian cinema's most enduring icons, the makers are said to be extremely keen on Kalyani following her pan-India success with Lokah." The source further mentioned that Priyadarshan's growing popularity, coupled with her "natural innocence and screen charm," makes her a perfect fit for the ambitious project.
Career highlights
More about the actor and her recent success
Priyadarshan, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Lissy, made her acting debut with Hello in 2017. She has since appeared in movies like Chitralahari, Ranarangam, Varane Avashyamund, Maanaadu, Thallumaala, and Varshangalkku Shesham. Her last movie was Dominic Arun's Lokah Chapter 1, released in August 2025 to positive reviews and box office success.