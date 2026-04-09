Sara Arjun to play Madhubala in Bhansali-backed biopic?

Sources close to the production have revealed, "Sara will undergo an extensive physical transformation to authentically portray Madhubala's timeless grace and charm." "From costume detailing to dialect training and look tests, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in recreating the era with precision." The film is being envisioned as an emotionally intense drama that will explore both the success and emotional struggles of Madhubala's life.

Career highlights

Arjun's journey in the entertainment industry

Arjun's journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. She began appearing in television commercials at just 18 months old and had featured in over 100 ads by the age of five. She made her film debut at six with the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal, where she played the daughter of Vikram. For Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar selected her after an extensive casting process that considered over 1,300 female artists for the role.