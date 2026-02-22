Kamakhya Narayan Singh calls Anurag Kashyap 'mentally weak'

Singh stood by the film's most debated scene, saying it's based on real events. He also brought up some of Kashyap's older films and recent flops, suggesting the criticism comes from personal bias.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 faces backlash from political leaders

The Kerala High Court has asked the film board to respond to claims that The Kerala Story 2 stereotypes Kerala and threatens communal harmony; a hearing is set for February 24.

Meanwhile, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the movie "false propaganda" and "poisonous" that misrepresents the state—fueling even more debate online and off.