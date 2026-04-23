Kamra channels 1970s glam in 'Matka King' inspired by legends
Entertainment
Kritika Kamra steps into serious retro glam as Gulrukh in Matka King, taking cues from Bollywood legends like Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, and Rekha.
To get the 1970s vibe just right, her team pored over old photos from jazz clubs and Parsi events to recreate that iconic style.
Kamra recounts 'Matka King' look preparation
Kamra shared how much effort went into perfecting Gulrukh's look: lots of chats about costumes, hair, and accessories.
"The team spent a lot of time understanding the look and feel of the era," she said, with costume designer Priyanka Dubey running several trials to nail it.
Set in 1960s Mumbai's betting scene, Matka King also stars Vijay Varma and Sai Tamhankar.