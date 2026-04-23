Kamra channels 1970s glam in 'Matka King' inspired by legends

Kamra recounts 'Matka King' look preparation

Kamra shared how much effort went into perfecting Gulrukh's look: lots of chats about costumes, hair, and accessories.

"The team spent a lot of time understanding the look and feel of the era," she said, with costume designer Priyanka Dubey running several trials to nail it.

Set in 1960s Mumbai's betting scene, Matka King also stars Vijay Varma and Sai Tamhankar.