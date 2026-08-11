Kanagaraj's acting debut 'DC' reaches ₹43.9cr worldwide, domestic ₹30.65cr

Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, is just shy of ₹50 crore worldwide.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film pulled in ₹5.7 crore in India on Monday, August 10, bringing its domestic total to ₹30.65 crore and net to ₹26.65 crore.

With an extra ₹1.5 crore from overseas the same day, the movie's global earnings now stand at a solid ₹43.9 crore.