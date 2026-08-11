Kanagaraj's acting debut 'DC' reaches ₹43.9cr worldwide, domestic ₹30.65cr
Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting debut, DC, is just shy of ₹50 crore worldwide.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film pulled in ₹5.7 crore in India on Monday, August 10, bringing its domestic total to ₹30.65 crore and net to ₹26.65 crore.
With an extra ₹1.5 crore from overseas the same day, the movie's global earnings now stand at a solid ₹43.9 crore.
'DC' weekend ₹21cr, performers praised
DC kicked off with a ₹4.4 crore opening and picked up steam over the weekend, earning ₹7 crore on Day 2 and ₹9.55 crore on Day 3, for a weekend haul of about ₹21 crore.
The hype comes from its gripping storyline and standout performances by Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Aadukalam Naren, and, of course, Kanagaraj.
'DC' reframes 'Devadas' with justice themes
This isn't your usual Devadas: Kanagaraj plays Devadas fighting police brutality to protect a family, with themes of justice and redemption woven in.
The film is getting praise for Matheswaran's direction, Kanagaraj's debut performance, and Anirudh Ravichander's music, all backed by Sun Pictures after Matheswaran's earlier directorials like Rocky, Saani Kaayidham, and Captain Miller.