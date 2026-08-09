Kanagaraj's 'DC' posts ₹11.10cr 2-day net after strong Saturday
Entertainment
Lokesh Kanagaraj's film DC just had a great Saturday at the box office, pulling in ₹6.70 crore net, a big 52.3% jump from its opening day.
That brings its two-day total to ₹11.10 crore net (₹12.74 crore gross), showing strong early momentum.
Tamil version ₹4.55cr and overseas ₹5.25cr
The Tamil version was the top performer, earning ₹4.55 crore on Saturday with 63.33% overall occupancy, while Telugu and Hindi versions added ₹1.75 crore and ₹40 lakh respectively.
Tamil Nadu led regional collections, but Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka also chipped in nicely.
Overseas fans showed up too, pushing the international total to ₹5.25 crore in just two days.