Director Kane Parsons returning for 'Backrooms' sequel?
What's the story
A sequel to the hit horror film Backrooms is in development, with Kane Parsons returning as director, reported Dread Central. The outlet said that an official announcement about the project will be made soon. Backrooms started as a viral YouTube web series by Parsons (21) based on a picture of a strange liminal space. It was later adapted into an indie horror film by A24, which also saw massive box-office success.
Sequel speculation
Parsons had teased a sequel earlier this year
In a May interview with Variety, Parsons had teased a possible sequel to Backrooms.
He said, "Backrooms has always been planned to be more of a series that goes outside the confines of this film...I've got a contract, and I got a hold at my end, and that means I am definitely not done with Backrooms."
This statement hinted at his commitment to the franchise beyond just one film.
Sequel insights
Project has been in works for months
In June, entertainment industry insider Jeff Sneider revealed that Parsons was developing a new project with Backrooms producer Osgood Perkins.
While it was unclear whether this would be a sequel to the A24 horror hit or an entirely new venture, Dread Central's report suggests it is likely the former.
The outlet also confirmed that "Backrooms 2 will be Parsons's next movie."
Franchise overview
'Backrooms': From web series to blockbuster film
Backrooms grossed nearly $400 million worldwide, around 40 times its production budget.
It starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell, among others.
The smash horror hit was backed by 21 Laps, Atomic Monster/Blumhouse, Odd Fellows, and co-financier Chernin Entertainment.