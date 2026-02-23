Kangana celebrates Lakshmipriya Devi's BAFTA win: 'Keep shining' Entertainment Feb 23, 2026

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to celebrate director Lakshmipriya Devi, whose film Boong just made history as the first Indian movie to win Best Children's and Family Film at the 2026 BAFTAs—beating out big names like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.

Kangana wrote, "Your time is here, my friend, you have no idea how much honor and respect you have brought to the entertainment industry, India and the north east. Wish you the best. Keep shining."