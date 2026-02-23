Kangana celebrates Lakshmipriya Devi's BAFTA win: 'Keep shining'
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to celebrate director Lakshmipriya Devi, whose film Boong just made history as the first Indian movie to win Best Children's and Family Film at the 2026 BAFTAs—beating out big names like Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch.
Kangana wrote, "Your time is here, my friend, you have no idea how much honor and respect you have brought to the entertainment industry, India and the north east. Wish you the best. Keep shining."
More about 'Boong' and its significance
Boong isn't just any film—it's a Manipuri story about a boy searching for his missing father in conflict-torn Manipur.
It's Devi's debut feature (premiered at TIFF), produced by Excel Entertainment (Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani) and starring Gugun Kipgen.
The BAFTA recognition shines a light on stories from India's Northeast that often get overlooked.
Devi's speech was as impactful as her film
Devi opened her acceptance speech with "Khurumjari!" and called her journey "The journey to this point felt like the final steps to reach a peak of a mountain we never realized we were ascending."
She dedicated her award to peace in Manipur and happiness for children displaced from their homes—a message that clearly resonated with Kangana and many others watching.