Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' locks June release date

Kangana Ranaut 's upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, will hit the theaters on June 12, the makers announced on Wednesday. A new poster was also released. The movie is based on the true story of hospital staff who saved 400 lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, it is set in Cama Hospital during the night of the 26/11 attacks.

Statement 'We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism...' Ranaut said, "We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism, but real courage is much quieter; it steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done." "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity and unity-of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself." "I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments."

Film's theme Meet the cast and crew Tapadia said the film is "about the triumph of courage over fear, compassion over chaos, and sacrifice in the face of danger." He added it honors ordinary people, especially women, who made life-and-death choices when it mattered most. The ensemble cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, and Suhita Thatte, among others.

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