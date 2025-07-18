Next Article
Kangana, Madhavan's 'Circle' to release around Dussehra
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are reuniting after nearly 10 years for a new psychological thriller called Circle.
This marks their first project together since the Tanu Weds Manu films, and it's being made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—so fans all over India can catch it.
'Circle' filmed across multiple locations
Circle was shot across Ooty, Jaipur, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with the last scenes filmed at Club Illusion in Jubilee Hills.
Produced by Tident Art's Ravindran, the movie promises a fresh spin on psychological thrillers with Kangana playing a significant role.
The film is set to hit screens around Dussehra, bringing a new vibe to this popular duo's on-screen chemistry.