'Raanjhanaa' AI-edited ending: Aanand L Rai wants his name...

Aanand L Rai, director of the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, is upset after Eros International decided to re-release the movie with an AI-generated alternate ending—without telling him. In the original, Dhanush's character Kundan dies; in the new version, he survives. The updated film is set to hit screens on August 1, 2025.

Found out through social media Rai only found out about the change through social media and says people have already started asking him why it happened.

"I just can't wrap my head around this," he shared.

After his concerns were ignored by Eros, Rai now wants his name removed from the AI-edited version.

Core to the film's impact For Rai, Kundan's death is core to Raanjhanaa's impact.

He questions if it's right for studios to use AI to rewrite finished stories without creators' input: "If not the filmmaker, at least listen to the audience."

Despite his objections, Eros went ahead with their plans.