Emraan Hashmi, Aparshakti Khurana unite for 'Gunmaaster G9'
Heads up, movie fans: Emraan Hashmi and Aparshakti Khurana are teaming up for 'Gunmaaster G9,' a family action drama set for an early 2025 release.
The film brings back the hit-making trio of director Aditya Datt, composer Himesh Reshammiya, and Hashmi after nearly 20 years.
Genelia Deshmukh joins the cast, with filming kicking off after monsoon season.
'Gunmaaster G9' promises action, drama, and nostalgia
This one's got nostalgia vibes—it's the same team behind the 2005 hit 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne.' Plus, Aparshakti Khurana takes on a rare villain role, stepping away from his usual comic characters.
The teaser shows Hashmi as a gutsy milkman, Deshmukh as a clever homemaker, and promises plenty of action scenes paired with Reshammiya's signature music.
If you're into fresh roles and throwback collaborations, keep an eye out for this one in early 2025!
