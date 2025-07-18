Emraan Hashmi, Aparshakti Khurana unite for 'Gunmaaster G9'

'Gunmaaster G9' promises action, drama, and nostalgia

This one's got nostalgia vibes—it's the same team behind the 2005 hit 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne.' Plus, Aparshakti Khurana takes on a rare villain role, stepping away from his usual comic characters.

The teaser shows Hashmi as a gutsy milkman, Deshmukh as a clever homemaker, and promises plenty of action scenes paired with Reshammiya's signature music.

If you're into fresh roles and throwback collaborations, keep an eye out for this one in early 2025!

