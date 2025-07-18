Next Article
Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra in Rajamouli's 'SSMB 29': Details inside
Get ready for SSMB 29! Mahesh Babu teams up with director SS Rajamouli and Priyanka Chopra in a film inspired by African classics and Indiana Jones.
Shooting kicks off in July in Tanzania's Serengeti National Park, with Babu playing a rugged explorer on a quest to uncover a world-changing secret.
'SSMB 29' is 1 of India's most expensive films
With a massive $116 million budget, SSMB 29 is one of India's most ambitious films yet. The shoot started in Odisha and will also head to South Africa.
Alongside Babu and Chopra, the cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran—and possibly R Madhavan.
Chopra called it a project as she returns to Bollywood after her break.