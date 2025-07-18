Next Article
Freida Pinto to headline Netflix series 'Unaccustomed Earth'
Freida Pinto is set to lead Netflix's new drama series "Unaccustomed Earth," adapted from Jhumpa Lahiri's acclaimed short story collection.
The show explores identity, love, and family within an Indian American community in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
'Unaccustomed Earth' explores themes of love and family
Pinto plays Parul Chaudhury, whose secret romance shakes up her close-knit world.
With Madhuri Shekar as showrunner and Ritesh Batra directing the first episodes, plus a strong creative team behind it, "Unaccustomed Earth" promises fresh perspectives and meaningful representation for today's viewers.