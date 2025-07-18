'KBC 17' promo: Amitabh Bachchan channels his classic 'Vijay' look

Bachchan has become India's highest-paid TV host, reportedly earning ₹5cr per KBC episode. With five episodes each week, that's a cool ₹25cr weekly—way ahead of other hosts like Salman Khan .

KBC has been India's favorite quiz show for 25 years now, with Bachchan at the heart of it all.

This season's promos focus on adventure and knowledge, plus actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan joins in—keeping things fresh while sticking to what fans love.