Next Article
'KBC 17' promo: Amitabh Bachchan channels his classic 'Vijay' look
Amitabh Bachchan is back hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) for its 17th season, starting August 11.
He just dropped a promo where he channels his classic "Vijay" look and says, "Jahan akal hai, wahan akad hai"—a nod to both nostalgia and brainpower.
Bachchan is India's highest-paid TV host now
Bachchan has become India's highest-paid TV host, reportedly earning ₹5cr per KBC episode.
With five episodes each week, that's a cool ₹25cr weekly—way ahead of other hosts like Salman Khan.
'KBC' is India's favorite quiz show for 25 years
KBC has been India's favorite quiz show for 25 years now, with Bachchan at the heart of it all.
This season's promos focus on adventure and knowledge, plus actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan joins in—keeping things fresh while sticking to what fans love.